Parents of preemies pulling for tiny daughter of Cavaliers' J.R. Smith

ROCKY RIVER - Just a few weeks ago, Cavs guard J.R. Smith shared a personal story, about his daughter being born five months early.

On Monday, Smith shared an almost breathtaking photo to his Instagram account, showing him cradling his tiny daughter Dakota, for the first time.

Today is one of the greatest days of my life. Today I get to hold my youngest for the first time! GOD is GREAT! #DakotaStrong A photo posted by JR Smith (@teamswish) on Feb 6, 2017 at 9:10am PST

So many are sharing the post and pulling for the family.

Especially other parents of preemies, who have been there on the journey through the NICU, to the light at the end of the tunnel.

Parents like Kristi and Luciano “Lou” Sylvestro of Rocky River.

Maya and Grace are their nearly 4-year-old mini miracles.

The twins weighed in at an itty-bitty 3 pounds when they made their way into the world 5 weeks before the minimum recommended due date for twins.

"As soon as they were born, they took them both away put them on a ventilator. It was really hard not being able to hold them until 1 week old. It was scary too because in the NICU, it’s such a sterile environment, a lot of alarms a lot of beeping with doctors all over," said Kristi Sylvestro.

Even in all of that, gratitude prevailed for these preemies.

"I was so thankful to have both of them," says Kristi Sylvestro.

Maya and Grace were diagnosed with dwarfism at 1 month old, but in all other ways they are typical preschoolers about to be 4-year-olds in March.

“They are sassy and creative. They love princesses. They love to play with each other. They are so very close, they call each other best friends and randomly give each other hugs and kisses," said Kristi Sylvestro.

Little Maya and Gracie are 2 mini miracles growing stronger by the minute.

Their parents draw on strength from a network of parents of preemies who were with them in the NICU.

"There was a couple who had babies who were one pound and they are thriving now and doing great," said Kristi Sylvestro.

So to J.R,. and Shirley Smith, and their tiny sweetest Dakota, this preemie mamma of 2 who's been there, done that says...

“Every milestone they make makes you that much more grateful because you know how hard they had to work to get it. Looking at my girls how fragile they were when they were first born and how they are now.? There is a light on the other side," said Kristi.

