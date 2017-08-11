Parma files suit against opioid makers

opioid prescriptions (Photo: Thinkstock)

PARMA - As local communities try to find ways to combat the opioid epidemic, the city of Parma is now joining other cities like Lorain and Dayton by taking on opioid manufacturers and distributors.

Officials announced they filed suit against the companies this week, seeking to get reimbursed for "all of its expenses and other effects of the fraudulent and deceptive marketing and negligent distribution of prescription opioids medications."

Parma has retained the national litigation firm Napoli Shkolnik PLLC to work with Cleveland-based firm Climaco, Wilcox, Peca, & Garofoli Co L.P.A. in the suit.

“The fact that the (Cuyahoga) County morgue has run out of space for all of the deceased opioid victims is just one of the latest shocking effects of the opioid epidemic taking place across this Country”, says Joseph L. Ciaccio, attorney with Napoli Shkolnik.

