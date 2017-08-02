Parma named one of America's 100 safest cities

Parma City Hall (Photo: WKYC)

A new study lists Parma, Ohio as one of the safest cities in the United States.

The list of 100 was compiled by the National Council for Home Safety and Security. Parma was ranked 64th, the only Ohio city to make the list.

Thornton, Colorado, 10 miles north of Denver, was ranked number one.

Citing the latest FBI statistics, the study reports Parma suffers from just 99 violent crimes per capita (100,000 people). By contrast, St. Louis has more than 1,800, the most in the nation.

Mayor Tim DeGeeter credits his city's conditions to both law enforcement and everyday residents.

“We have residents who are good neighbors, who keep an eye on their streets and neighborhoods

and also look out for each other,” he said in a statement. “This is the fabric of our city."

