Parma Police officer indicted on identity fraud charges

PARMA, OHIO - A Parma Police Department officer has been indicted on a pair of charges related to identity fraud, the department announced Friday.

Officer Michael E. Yonek,42, has been indicted on charges of identity fraud and obstructing justice. Yonek, a patrol officer, has been a member of the department since August 1997.

Yonek has been placed on unpaid administrative leave, according to the department.

