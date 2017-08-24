Parma School Board to meet tonight after levy effort fails

(Photo: Parma City School District)

PARMA - The Parma City School District is in trouble.

It doesn't have enough money to go on as it is currently.

In May, a levy was defeated by the voters that would have generated millions to help the district. Taxpayers opted not to give the school board more money after many felt it had spent what it had irresponsibly.

So, at tonight's meeting, they'll discuss possible reductions, like downsizing from three high schools to two, from three middle schools to two, and from eight elementary schools to six.

Also up for discussion: reducing the school day, increasing class sizes, making athletics and extracurricular full-pay to participate, and eliminating 23 general teaching positions.

