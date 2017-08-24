Parma Senior High School discovers bed bugs in building

(Photo: Carly Flynn Morgan, WKYC)

PARMA - Parma Senior High School is battling bed bugs in one room of the building.

Supervisor of Public Relations Dan Rajkovich says a staff member discovered the bed bugs on Thursday. Once they had a suspected case, the district immediately brought in a pest control company to investigate. A canine confirmed the case of bed bugs.

Rajkovich did not know which room had the bed bugs, but said it was confined only to one room.

The room was sealed and heat treated during the day. It will be off limits to students on Friday and until the pest company confirms it is free of bugs.

Parma City School District sent a robo call home to parents of Parma Senior High Students letting them know of the situation.

Rajkovich says this is something the school district has dealt with annually and they follow all guidelines from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

