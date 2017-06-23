Parma teen arrested for allegedly groping Wonder Woman performer in Times Square

(Photo: pattilabelle, Custom)

NEW YORK CITY - A Parma teen is accused of groping a woman dressed as Wonder Woman while visiting New York City's Times Square last night, according to the New York Post.

The Post reports that 18-year-old Yog Nepal, of Parma, allegedly grabbed the woman's behind near Broadway and 44th Street around 9 p.m.

Nepal was taken to the New York Police Department's Midtown South precinct, where he was charged with harassment and forcible touching.

