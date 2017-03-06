Parma teen missing since Saturday

(Photo: Parma Police, Custom)

PARMA - Parma Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

Police say Katarina Bitterman, 17, left her Parma home on Augustine Drive between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Katarina's parents last saw her around 1:30 p.m. when they left the home. A witness later told police they saw Katarina walking alone, eastbound from her home around 2:30 p.m.

Katarina's parents, who were out of town, could not get in contact with her that evening and asked friends to check on her at the home. When the friends arrived, Katarina was gone.

Katarina is described as being 5-foot-5 and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Parma Police at 440-885-1234.

