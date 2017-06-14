Parma woman charged for shooting man who fled to Walmart

PARMA - Police have charged a woman for shooting a man who fled to a nearby Walmart before collapsing.

Police say Octavia Beal, 29, called police June 12 to report she had shot a 35-year-old man at the 5200 block of Knollwood Drive.

During the 911 call, Beal tells dispatch her ex-boyfriend followed her home. She tells dispatch her ex-boyfriend pulled out a gun, so she shot him in defense.

Beal's stepfather also called 911. He had been on the phone with Beal when the shooting happened.

The man fled in a car to the Walmart in Brooklyn, where he entered the store and collapsed. His condition is unknown.

Beal is charged with one count of felonious assault.

