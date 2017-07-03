WKYC
Pen Pal accused of killing Parma Heights couple

WKYC 6:26 PM. EDT July 03, 2017

PARMA HEIGHTS - A man's jailhouse pen pal is accused of murdering him and a woman in Parma Heights.

Thomas Knuff is charged with two counts of aggravated murder.

Authorities say Knuff stabbed John Mann and Regina Capobianco multiple times back in May. But police didn't discover the couple's decomposing body until June 21.

Investigators say Knuff and Mann became pen pals after they served time behind bars together.

Knuff's bond was set at 50 million dollars.

