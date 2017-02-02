Police arrest Christopher Wittaker in murder of Alianna Defreeze

The Cleveland Division of Police announced the arrest of a suspect in the murder of Alianna Defreeze.

Christopher Wittaker, 44, was apprehended Thursday evening.

Wittaker's arrest was announced by Chief of Police Calvin Williams at a press conference.

Wittaker has not yet been charged.

Officials maintain that the investigation is still in the early stages.

They are still encouraging the public to come forward with any information, so that they can more accurately continue the investigation.

If you have any information in the case reach out to police in several ways.

Call 911 or Homicide Detecitves.

To make an anonymous tip, call 216-25CRIME.

