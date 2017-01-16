Police arrest Gates Mills home invasion suspect

(Photo: Gates Mills PD)

GATES MILLS - Gates Mills Police have arrested the suspect they believe is responsible for a home invasion earlier this month.

Shaun Corrigan, 38, of Solon was apprehended at 1:45 p.m. on Monday. Police received a call of a suspicious male fitting the composite sketch of the suspect in a Gates Mills Blvd. backyard.

(Photo: Gates Mills PD)

When approached by an officer, Corrigan fled the scene on foot and was finally tracked down in Mayfield Heights with the assistance of some of their officers. Corrigan was taken to the Geauga County Safety center and is beling held on aggravated burglary and kidnapping charges.

Gates Mills police say additional charges may be forthcoming.

Investigators had been searching for the intruder who forced his way into a Gates Mills Boulevard home on January 6. Police found that the woman in the home had been bound while the home was looted.

The woman was taken to the hospital for a precautionary medical evaluation.

(© 2017 WKYC)