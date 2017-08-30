Police charge 19-year-old man for murder of infant in Warrensville Heights

(Photo: Warrensville Heights Police Department)

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS - Warrensville Heights Police have charged 19-year-old Tariq Debardeleben for the murder of 15-month-old infant Morgan Dillard.

Morgan was found unresponsive on Saturday at the Walford Apartment Complex. She was transported to University Hospitals' Ahuja Hospital and was pronounced dead.

La'Shae Mitchell, the infant's mother, told WKYC Channel 3's Dorsena Drakeford that she left her 15-month-old with a cousin while she went to work, but around 10:30 a.m., she received a phone call that her daughter was in the hospital.

The Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy and ruled the death as a homicide. The cause was 'blunt impacts to the head and abdomen with fractures of the skull and hemoperitoneum.'

Debardeleben will be formally arraigned in Bedford Municipal Court on the murder charge on Thursday.

