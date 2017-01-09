Police chase begins in Garfield Heights, ends with multiple injuries in CLE

(Photo: Chris Tye, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - A police chase that began in Garfield Heights has ended at East 93rd Street and Prince Ave. in Cleveland with multiple injuries being reported.

The car being chased by Garfield Heights police crashed into several vehicles.

Several people have been hospitalized, one person had to be extracted from their car.

The area around E. 93 between Elizabeth and Prince is currently closed as investigators sort out the scene.