WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Weather Alert 44 weather alerts
Close

Police chase begins in Garfield Heights, ends with multiple injuries in CLE

Police chase ends in crash

WKYC 11:28 PM. EST January 09, 2017

CLEVELAND - A police chase that began in Garfield Heights has ended at East 93rd Street and Prince Ave. in Cleveland with multiple injuries being reported.

The car being chased by Garfield Heights police crashed into several vehicles. 

Several people have been hospitalized, one person had to be extracted from their car.

The area around E. 93 between Elizabeth and Prince is currently closed as investigators sort out the scene.

 

 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories