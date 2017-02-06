Police, FBI search for Bedford bank robber

(Photo: FBI/Cleveland Division)

BEDFORD - Authorities are asking for your help in tracking down the man who robbed the US Bank on 680 Broadway Avenue in Bedford on Monday afternoon.

The suspect entered the bank just after 3:45 p.m. and handed the below note to the teller:

(Photo: FBI/Cleveland Division)

He verbally instructed the teller to "Give me the money" followed by repeated demands to "Hurry up." The teller complied and handed over cash to the suspect. He exited the bank and fled south on Broadway on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6' - 6'2", approximately 180-200 lbs, between the ages of 23-27, wearing a Navy blue Hoodie cinched tight around his face, sunglasses with mirrored frames, light blue knit gloves, and dark colored loose fitting pants.

(Photo: FBI/Cleveland Division)

No weapon was observed, although the demand note indicated he was armed.

No physical injuries were reported.

Tips can be provided to the Bedford Police Department or the Cleveland Division of the FBI. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible. Tips can remain anonymous.

