Police, FBI search for Maple Heights bank robbery suspect

Maple Heights Police are searching for a suspect that robbed a Citizens Bank, Tuesday morning.

According to reports, a dark skinned black man entered the bank located at 15765 Broadway Ave around 9 a.m.

Armed with semi-automatic handgun, the suspect, fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, a dye pack did in explode in the suspects possession.

Officials on scene were unable to locate the suspect .

The suspect was wearing a dark green hoodie, tan pants, black bicyclist type gloves, and a yellow/green high visibility safety vest.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact either the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at (216) 587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com or the F.B.I., Cleveland Office at (216) 522-1400.

