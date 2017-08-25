Police, FBI searching for Lyndhurst bank robbery suspect

(Photo: FBI)

Lyndhurst police and the FBI are asking for help finding a man who robbed the Chase Bank on Mayfield Road Friday morning.

Authorities say the man entered the bank and stood in line for a teller. Once one became available, he handed her a threatening note demanding she give him money. The teller complied, and the suspect then fled the area.

(Photo: FBI)

The man is described as being in his 30s, around 5 feet 7 inches tall, with medium build, and some facial hair. He was also wearing a pink button-down shirt with a tie and a baseball cap at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lyndhurst Police Dept. or the Cleveland Division of the FBI. Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

