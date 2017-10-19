Police searching for man who robbed Euclid Walgreens

(Photo: Euclid Police Dept.)

Euclid police are asking for help finding a man who allegedly robbed a Walgreens in the city early Monday morning.

Officials say the suspect entered the Lake Shore Blvd. store around 2 a.m. on Oct. 16 and demanded money and cigarettes from the clerk. The man was wearing an arm sling, and acted as if he had a gun inside of it. The clerk complied with the demands, and the suspect then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt.

Besides the arm sling, the suspect is described as a 6-foot tall slim male in his late teens to early 20s. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers and the Euclid Police Dept. Detective Bureau at (216) 289-8505.

