Police searching for man who robbed Parma jewelry store: Photos

PARMA - Police in Parma are asking for help tracking down the man who robbed Gustave Julian Jewelers on Friday afternoon.

According to Captain Kevin Riley, the suspect walked into the store at 7432 State Road just before 3:30 p.m. He is described as a black male, wearing a red sweatshirt, dark pants, dark shoes, a wig, plus a surgical mask and gloves.





He robbed the store at gunpoint, receiving an unspecified amount of money before fleeing.





The suspect was then seen getting into a dark gray late 1990's/early 2000's Ford Taurus. The vehicle had an Ohio temporary tag and damage to the rear side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Parma Police Department at 440-885-1234.

