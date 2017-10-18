Police searching for suspect who allegedly robbed teen at gunpoint in Brooklyn

(Photo: Brooklyn Police Dept.)

Authorities are asking for help finding a man who allegedly robbed a teenager of her car and possessions at gunpoint this past Saturday at an ATM machine in Brooklyn.

Officials say the 19-year-old woman was in her car using the ATM at the Huntington Bank on Ridge Road when the suspect approached carrying a black handgun. The man apparently forced the woman into the passenger seat of the vehicle while he climbed into the driver's seat, and then threatened to shoot the woman if she did not give him her cell phone and money. The woman complied, and the suspect then demanded she leave the car before he drove off.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and the car was soon located using OnStar services in an alley near Fulton Pkwy. in Cleveland. Investigators later recovered fingerprints from the suspect inside the vehicle.

The suspect is described as being between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9 with dark hair. He was wearing jeans, a dark baseball hat, a dark long sleeved shirt, and sunglasses with thick white frames at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brooklyn Police Dept. at (216) 749-1234. Authorities are warning that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

