Police union represents Euclid officer seen punching man on video

(Photo: Euclid Police body camera still)

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Ohio police union's labor council will represent a white police officer fired after punching an unarmed black man more than a dozen times in a traffic stop outside Cleveland.



The executive director of the Fraternal Order of Police, Ohio Labor Council said Tuesday the council will follow grievance procedures on Euclid Officer Michael Amiott's behalf. Catherine Brockman says it seeks to reverse his termination through negotiations and arbitration.



Amiott was fired Friday over the Aug. 12 confrontation for using excessive force, insubordination and other rule violations. Dashcam video showed Amiott wrestling 25-year-old Richard Hubbard III to the ground seconds after ordering him to "face away."



Brockman says Amiott had to make a split-second decision to carry out his duties. Amiott has a history of complaints and disciplinary issues.

