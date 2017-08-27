Police: 'Stay away' from area of Maple Heights standoff

(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Police are asking everybody to "stay away" from the area where a SWAT standoff is unfolding in Maple Heights on Raymond Street.

As a result, Raymond Street is closed between Phillip and Cato.

It started when two women were allegedly assaulted -- one being pistol-whipped.

Both victims were taken out of the residence when officers arrived.

SWAT officials also pulled a 6-year-old boy to safety out of a window.

The suspect remains in the residence. Police say he is armed and has numerous warrants against him.

This is one of two standoff situations in Cuyahoga County overnight. A situation in Parma Heights has since ended after lasting approximately five hours.

