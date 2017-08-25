Protests continue after local VFW refuses to show Browns games

STRONGSVILLE, OH - Ever since 12 Browns players kneeled during national anthem, the debate has gained legs of its own.

Local VFW Post 3345 in Strongsville even made a sign saying they will no longer show Browns games until the players stop their form of protest.

The sign reads “We like our Browns – we love our flag more. Your games will no longer be shown here. God bless America!”

Commander Tim Zvoncheck said it’s simple, they didn’t fight for the right to protest for it to be used inappropriately.

"What's being taught right now is counterproductive,” Zvoncheck said. “What we're teaching our young men and women is disrespect."

He said his fellow veterans agreed with the decision to stop showing the games, even asking to sit down with the Browns and talk out their differences.

"What this country really needs is togetherness and this isn't the way to do it,” John Hohne, Air Force veteran, said.

Veterans are just one side of the coin, the issue has even touched the fiancée of fallen Akron police officer Justin Winebrenner, who was shot and killed in 2014.

She posted a heartfelt Facebook post to the players, saying she was offended when the players kneeled during the anthem and her fiancé would have been too.

All over the country, NFL games are under fire but some are taking the opposite stance.

In Chicago, two bars are refusing to show any NFL games until Colin Kaepernick gets hired.

Kaepernick was the first to take a knee and now, remains a free agent.

With each individual protest, the argument has been the same: something has to change.

“We respect your cause but please do it in a respectful manner,” Zvoncheck said.

Other veteran organizations are following suit and planning similar protests if nothing changes.

