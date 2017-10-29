Reward offered for information on suspects that assaulted a Cleveland Police officer, stole weapon

Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help in locating two males that assaulted and robbed an off-duty officer Thursday.

According to reports, a female officer was assaulted while working secondary employment in full uniform at the Taco Bell at 4110 Lee Road.

The officer exited the Taco Bell and was placing items in her personal car when a suspect approached her from behind and tried to take her service weapon.

While fighting back, a second suspect approached her and struck her repeatedly in the face.

The suspects were able to take her weapon and flee the scene.

The suspects are described as 17 to 18-year-old, black males. One wearing a grey hood scarf as a mask with light grey sweats, the other wearing a dark hood and dark sweats or pants.

Anyone with direct information regarding this matter is asked to contact investigators in the Fourth District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5418. Overnight information can be given at 216-621-1234. Anonymous information can be reported via Crimestoppers at 216-252-7463.

Cleveland Police are offering a reward up to $2,500 to anyone with information leading to the identification, arrest, and prosecution of the suspects.

