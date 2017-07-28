Runaway Bedford teen found alive in nearby county

BEDFORD - Bedford Police have located a teen runaway missing since last Thursday.
Authorities say they found Lillian Pattenaude, 16, alive in an adjacent county. She had left a note stating she was going to run away from her Northfield Road home without providing a destination.
Police did not provide details as to where or how she was found, nor what her condition is at the present time.
