Salvation Army opens first facility in East Cleveland

Salvation Army in East Cleveland (Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC-TV)

EAST CLEVELAND, OHIO - The Salvation Army officially opened the East Cleveland Corps Community Center Sunday, the Army's first facility in East Cleveland.

The new Center, which replaces an old Salvation Army facility in the Hough neighborhood of Cleveland, operates a food pantry and provides hot meals for the community, along with worship services and a new senior program.

