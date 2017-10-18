WKYC
Close

Scavenger hunt for painted rocks helps Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter

It's a scavenger hunt for a good cause. Century Credit Union is looking to donate $1,000 to the Cuyahgoa County Animal Shelter by using painted rocks. Here's how it works...

WKYC 11:13 AM. EDT October 18, 2017

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- It’s a scavenger hunt for a good cause.

Century Federal Credit Union is looking to donate $1,000 to the Cuyahgoa County Animal Shelter by using painted rocks.

Here’s how it works…

Century Federal Credit Union, which recently opened a new branch in Independence, has hidden 50 painted rocks around the city.

For each rock found and brought to their new location, Century Federal Credit Union will donate $20 to the animal shelter.

The bank is located at 4600 Rockside Road in Independence.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories