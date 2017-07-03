Couple finds body of teen who slid into Tinker's Creek

BEDFORD - The body of a teen who slid into Tinker's Creek and went missing Saturday evening has been found, officials confirm.

The boy, whose name has not been released, was found about a mile downstream from where he entered the creek.

The boy was found by a couple riding horses in the area around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Officials say that area had been thoroughly searched over the weekend, as recently as 8 p.m. the previous evening, but the powerful water likely washed the boy's body downstream.

Authorities say the boy went missing when he slipped down a hill into the creek in the Bedford Reservation around 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

© 2017 WKYC-TV