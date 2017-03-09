Search for missing teen spreads to Metroparks

As the FBI searched from a plane and a K-9 unit scoured the streets, three Parma parents went door-to-door Thursday with “missing” fliers.

“I’ve got two kids,” said John Pavliscak, who volunteered to help. “I’d hope that somebody would take and do it for me.”

They were helping to find a girl they never even met.

Katarina Bitterman, 17, was last seen Saturday around 2:30 PM. She had been walking down Augustine Drive in Parma, where she lived.

Her disappearance was beyond mysterious, since she apparently took her ID but left her phone behind.

Her parents said she had been taking care of the family’s dogs while they were away on an overnight trip. They reported her missing when she would not answer them.

A junior at Normandy High School, many described Bitterman, who went by “Kat,” as “happy” and “responsible.”

Brenda Pavliscak, who helped spread the word, said she is now suspicious of sex offenders living nearby.

She also wishes she knew about the disappearance sooner.

“She could be anywhere in the United States by now,” Pavliscak said. “That’s what scares me.”

Much of the official search Thursday was spent on the Metroparks’ West Creek Reservation near the Bitterman’s home, though there was no specific tip to go looking there.

Some volunteers were surprised by how little some neighbors knew.

“Almost every door I knocked on they did not know who she was,” said John Pavliscak.

“They had no idea,” said Laura Bishop, who passed out fliers. “And some people even had kids.”

Bishop said there are now plans to hold a vigil for Katarina Friday night outside the family’s home.

