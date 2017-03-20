Search is on for missing Maple Heights woman

(Photo: Maple Heights Police Department)

MAPLE HEIGHTS - Maple Heights Police are asking for your help in locating 65-year-old Carol Goss. She has been missing since Sunday and was last seen wearing a knee-length quilted burgundy/brownish coat, black boots, a beige hat, and carrying a canvas tote bag.

Carol is 5'2", 120 lbs, has brown/gray shoulder length hair and wears glasses. She also has mental health issues.

(Photo: Maple Heights Police Department)

If anyone has information on Carol or has had contact with her, please call the Maple Heights Police Department at 216-662-1234.

