Search resumes for teen who slid into Tinker's Creek

BEDFORD, Ohio -- The search for a missing 15-year-old boy resumed early Monday morning days after he slid down a hill into Tinker's Creek.

The incident happened Saturday around 5:45 p.m. in the Bedford Reservation of the Cleveland Metroparks.

Authorities say the situation is being treated as a recovery operation at this point.

The boy's name has not been released at this point.

