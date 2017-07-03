Search resumes for teen who slid into Tinker's Creek

BEDFORD, Ohio -- The search for a missing 15-year-old boy resumed early Monday morning days after he slid down a hill into Tinker's Creek.
The incident happened Saturday around 5:45 p.m. in the Bedford Reservation of the Cleveland Metroparks.
Authorities say the situation is being treated as a recovery operation at this point.
The boy's name has not been released at this point.
