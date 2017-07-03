WKYC
Search resumes for teen who slid into Tinker's Creek

July 3, 2017: The 15-year-old boy hasn't been seen since 5:45 p.m. Saturday when he slid and fell into Tinker's Creek in Bedford.

WKYC 7:34 AM. EDT July 03, 2017

BEDFORD, Ohio -- The search for a missing 15-year-old boy resumed early Monday morning days after he slid down a hill into Tinker's Creek.

The incident happened Saturday around 5:45 p.m. in the Bedford Reservation of the Cleveland Metroparks.

Authorities say the situation is being treated as a recovery operation at this point.

The boy's name has not been released at this point.

