Seven Cuyahoga County men indicted on federal firearms charges

CLEVELAND - Seven men from Cuyahoga County were indicted on federal firearms charges on Wednesday according to Acting U.S. Attorney David Sierleja.

Six of the men are from Cleveland: Deonte Tate, 33; Michael Simpson, 38; Rondell Harris, 28; Isaac Hobbs, 34; Russell G. Jackson, 32, and Andre Hatcher, 24. The seventh, Michael D. Gaines, 38, is from Maple Heights.

“This group of defendants included armed robbers, drug traffickers and a rapist, all of whom continued to carry guns and ammo the way other people carry a lunch box or briefcase,” Sierleja said in a statement. “We will keep working to take violent predators off the streets.”

According to the release from U.S. Attorney's Office:

Tate had a .45-caliber pistol and ammunition on April 25, despite having prior felony convictions, including aggravated robbery with a firearm specification and felonious assault, drug trafficking and having weapons under disability, according to the indictment.

Simpson had a .38-caliber revolver on June 15, despite prior felony convictions for robbery, abduction, felonious assault and having weapons under disability, according to the indictment.

Harris had a 9 mm pistol on June 2 despite prior felony convictions for gross sexual imposition, having weapons under disability and possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, according to the indictment.

Hobbs had a .22-caliber long rifle on June 5 despite prior felony convictions including aggravated robbery with a firearms specification, attempted felonious assault and assault on a peace officer, according to the indictment.

Gaines had a 9 mm pistol and ammunition on June 14 despite prior felony convictions for rape, drug trafficking and assault on a peace officer, according to the indictment.

Jackson had a sawed-off shotgun, a .40-caliber pistol and ammunition on June 9 despite prior felony convictions for drug trafficking, according to the indictment.

Hatcher had a 9 mm pistol and ammunition on June 5 despite prior felony convictions for robbery with a firearms specification and felonious assault, according to the indictment.

These cases were investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the police departments of Cleveland, Solon and the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority.

“ATF is committed to combating gun violence throughout our country,” ATF Special Agent in Charge Trevor Velinor said. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners at the federal, state, and local level to make our communities safer.”

