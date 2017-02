(Photo: Chris Kunz, WKYC)

EUCLID - Travelers are advised to avoid Euclid Avenue in Euclid on Friday evening due to a severe accident.

According to the Chagrin Valley Dispatch, Euclid Avenue has been closed between Highland Road and East 191st Street.

We will continue to follow this story throughout the evening on WKYC.com

(© 2017 WKYC)