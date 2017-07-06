Solon Police investigating shots fired at fireworks display

Solon Police (Photo: WKYC)

SOLON - Multiple gunshots were fired during Solon's Fourth of July fireworks gathering Tuesday night, city police have confirmed.

Investigators, a group comprised of officers from both Solon and Orange Village, found two bullets in the ground on Wednesday with the help of metal detectors.

The department had initially received reports of shots fired on the night of July 4, with witnesses claiming they saw an individual fire a handgun twice during the display's grand finale, sending attendees into a panic.

Authorities were unable to confirm the reports Tuesday night, due to conflicting witness statements. However, after conducting more interviews the next day and viewing surveillance footage, officers were able to confirm at least two shots were indeed fired.

There were no reported injuries, and the department has not named any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Solon Detective Kristi Harvey at 440-337-1463.

