Shots fired from moving vehicle on I-90 in Bratenahl

BRATENAHL, OHIO - Police are searching for suspects after shots were fired at a car driving on Interstate 90 in Bratenahl Sunday night.

Police say the drive-by shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the westbound lanes between E. 140th Street and Eddy Road.

Investigation reveals that someone inside a light-colored car, possibly a silver Volkswagon Jetta, stuck a pistol out the passenger side window and fired several shots at another car.

At least one bullet struck the hood and windshield, causing the driver to lose control of the car and strike the center median.

The suspect car did not stop and the victims tell police they don't know who the suspects were.

No one inside the victim car was struck by gunfire.