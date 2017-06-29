So-called travel ban could soon impact local families

(Photo: Submitted by Abdo Algahim)

STRONGSVILLE - Tonight, airports around the world are preparing for President Trump’s travel ban to take effect.

It will restrict travel from six predominantly Muslim countries starting at at 8:00 p.m.

“I feel like it’s just another headache,” said Abdo Algahim.

The 25-year-old lives in Strongsville, while home for many of his relatives is Yemen, one of the countries to face tough new restrictions.

“To cede out the good and the bad is going to take much more than a travel ban,” he said.

At the same time, there is a great deal of concern and confusion.

The order grants access to travelers with credible ties to family, education, or business. It allows parents, spouses, children, sons and daughters-in-law and siblings to get visas.

Visas will not be granted to extended family members, such as grandparents and grandchildren, aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews or cousins with U.S. ties.

A fiancé is also prohibited, which will soon effect Algahim’s family.

“A cousin of mine is engaged to a girl overseas. At this point in time she cannot come, regardless of the situation, to marry my cousin,” he said.

The administration believes the changes are necessary to keep the country safe, while others worry they will only serve as a setback.

“It’s perceived that we’re something that we’re not, which hurts the most” Algahim said. “We worked hard to get to where we’re at.”

The government says to not expect the airport chaos seen in January, when the first ban went into effect, and that all existing visas will be honored.

For now, the so-called ban is only temporary. The Supreme Court will hear the full case in October and determine at that time whether it stays or goes.

© 2017 WKYC-TV