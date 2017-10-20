WKYC
Close

Solon Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

WKYC 7:12 PM. EDT October 20, 2017

SOLON - Solon Police are asking for your assistance in locating a missing teenage girl. 

13-year-old Aneesa Parker is being considered a 'runaway juvenile.' She stands 6'0" tall with black hair, brown eyes, and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a blue Nike jacket. 

 If anyone has any information, call the Solon Police Department at 440-248-1234.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories