Solon Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

SOLON - Solon Police are asking for your assistance in locating a missing teenage girl.

13-year-old Aneesa Parker is being considered a 'runaway juvenile.' She stands 6'0" tall with black hair, brown eyes, and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a blue Nike jacket.

Aneesa Parker 13 yo. 6'00 black hair brown eyes. 150 lbs. Black leggings, blue Nike jacket. Runaway juvenile. Call 440-248-1234. pic.twitter.com/0vaSqKMbEY — Solon Police (@SolonPolice) October 20, 2017

If anyone has any information, call the Solon Police Department at 440-248-1234.

