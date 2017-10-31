Solon police warn of person offering candy, phones to children

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

SOLON - Solon police are warning parents to keep an eye on their children amid reports of a person offering candy and iPhones to kids.

Last Saturday, a 10 and 12-year-old girl were riding scooters on Ashdown Drive when they were approached by a dark-colored SUV. The passenger in the car asked the girls if they wanted candy and the girls fled.

The SUV approached the girls again one street over and offered them an iPhone.

A similar incident involving a dark-colored SUV was reported near the University Hospitals Chagrin Highlands Health Center a few months ago.

Solon police are investigating the incident and encourage parents to talk to their children about strangers.

