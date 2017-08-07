South Euclid Police identify teen in prank video, charges possible

(Photo: South Euclid Police Department)

SOUTH EUCLID - South Euclid Police say they’ve identified a teen in a video that appears to show him throwing a box of peanuts over the counter at a Five Guys restaurant on Cedar Road. It’s just one of a series of videos that show the teenager involved in a series of pranks.

The video, posted on Instagram, got the attention of South Euclid Police. They posted the following on their Facebook page hoping to identify the teen, saying his actions "induced panic at the restaurant" and are "completely unacceptable."

But it's not the only time where the teen has been caught on camper.

There's one of a the teen and others going into a convenience store and tearing down displays. Videos showing these alleged pranks in stores and restaurants have gained millions of views.

There's no word at this point if the juvenile will be facing charges, but police believe he may be involved in pranks at other local businesses and are looking into it.

