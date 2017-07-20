St. Paul Grecian Festival going on right now in North Royalton

(Photo: WKYC)

NORTH ROYALTON - St. Paul Greek Orthodox Church in North Royalton is holding its annual Grecian Festival Thursday through Sunday. It's a perfect opportunity for residents to experience Greek food, dance, and culture.

Channel 3's Michael Estime spoke to John Elliot, the festival's chef, about the event Thursday morning.

The church is located at 4548 Wallings Road in North Royalton. The festival takes place this weekend from 11 A.M. to 10 P.M. Thursday, 11 A.M. to 11 P.M. Friday and Saturday, and 11 A.M. to 9 P.M. Sunday. Admission and parking are free, although donations are appreciated.

