SWAT standoff ends after 5 hours in Parma Heights

(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A standoff lasted approximately five hours in Parma Heights overnight.

It’s happened on Valley Forge off of York Road in Parma Heights.

WKYC was told this standoff started around midnight Monday.

SWAT was on scene, and a portion of Valley Forge was closed.

No additional details are immediately available.

Meanwhile, a SWAT situation also unfolded overnight at a home near Phillip Avenue and Raymond Street in Maple Heights.

There aren’t many details on this situation, but WKYC crews at the scene saw two blocks closed to traffic.

