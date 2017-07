(Photo: WKYC)

A Dollar General store clerk was shot during a robbery Monday evening.

The victim, a 30-year-old male was shot in the chest at 9111 Miles Park.

He was transported to University Hospitals in critical condition.

According to reports,after robbing the store, four suspects fled the scene on foot.

Police are searching the area for the suspects.

