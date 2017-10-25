Strongsville Police arrest suspects wanted for thefts of items in cars

(Photo: Andrew Horansky, WKYC)

STRONGSVILLE - Strongsville Police have confirmed the arrest of the suspects wanted for the thefts of items taken from several cars in the Metroparks on Wednesday morning.

According to information given to WKYC Channel 3's Andrew Horansky, two suspects were tracked from the Metroparks to the area of Webster Rd. and Albion Rd. After crashing their car, the suspects fled on foot but were eventually apprehended. K-9 units as well as officers on horseback were seen in the area of the search.

There is no connection between these suspects and the investigation into the death of Melinda Pleskovic, who was found stabbed inside her Strongsville home on Monday night.

WATCH: WKYC Channel 3's Andrew Horansky was at the scene of Albion Road and Webster Road during the pursuit of the suspects and filed this report on Facebook Live:

