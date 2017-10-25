Strongsville Police ask for 'understanding, support, patience' in investigation of teacher's murder

STRONGSVILLE - The Strongsville Police Department has released a statement on Facebook on Wednesday about an apparent murder which has cut deeply into the community.

Earlier this week, Melinda Pleskovic, a popular teacher and grandmother, was found violently stabbed in her home.

The state’s crime lab confirms to WKYC Channel 3 News that evidence was processed from the scene, however, it is leaving it to Strongsville to release details since they are leading the investigation.

The department has kept mostly quiet, however, and no suspect has been named.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Strongsville Police put out the following message on Facebook:

In his call to 911, Melinda’s husband Bruce blamed officers for not doing enough to stop troublemakers who were allegedly victimizing them.

Reports reveal police had been to their home four times this year for theft and that there was even an attempted break-in just last week on Blazing Star Drive.

A neighbor claims the harassment began last year, after Melinda confronted teens smoking pot behind her home.

Her calling hours will take place on Friday at A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Home in Middleburg Heights from 3-8pm. The funeral service will be on Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Berea at 10am with interment afterwards in Strongsville Cemetery.

