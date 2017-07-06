Strongsville teen charged with vehicular homicide for death of classmate

STRONGSVILLE - A 16-year-old Strongsville teen faces a felony aggravated vehicular homicide charge for her role in the death of her classmate in a car crash last month.

In a complaint filed in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, Juvenile Court Division, the driver is stated to have recklessly caused the death of Kailee Mayher.

The driver is also being charged with three additional counts of aggravated vehicular assault. The complaints stating that the driver recklessly caused harm to the other passengers in the car.

Strongsville Police say the one-vehicle accident happened around 10:25 p.m. on June 7 in the 22600 block of Albion Road.

The vehicle, which had six juveniles inside, went off the roadway and struck a tree.

Authorities say Mayher died as a result of the crash. Three minors who were riding in the backseat, identified as Sarah Attar, Alyssa Collins and Katie Carroll, were taken to local hospitals with injuries.

No court date has been set as of yet.

