WKYC
Close

Strongsville teen charged with vehicular homicide for death of classmate

WKYC 8:04 PM. EDT July 06, 2017

STRONGSVILLE - A 16-year-old Strongsville teen faces a felony aggravated vehicular homicide charge for her role in the death of her classmate in a car crash last month. 

In a complaint filed in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, Juvenile Court Division, the driver is stated to have recklessly caused the death of Kailee Mayher.

The driver is also being charged with three additional counts of aggravated vehicular assault. The complaints stating that the driver recklessly caused harm to the other passengers in the car.

Strongsville Police say the one-vehicle accident happened around 10:25 p.m. on June 7 in the 22600 block of Albion Road.

The vehicle, which had six juveniles inside, went off the roadway and struck a tree.

Authorities say Mayher died as a result of the crash. Three minors who were riding in the backseat, identified as Sarah Attar, Alyssa Collins and Katie Carroll, were taken to local hospitals with injuries.

No court date has been set as of yet. 

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Student creates fundraiser to benefit the families of fatal Strongsville crash

WKYC

Funeral arrangements set for Strongsville teen killed, vigil held

WKYC

Vigil for Strongsville crash victims held Friday

WKYC

Ribbons placed for victims of Strongsville crash, 911 released

WKYC

Teen killed in Strongsville crash identified, several others hurt

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories