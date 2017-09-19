Emotional support kitten goes missing at Wal-Mart in South Euclid

(Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: 2012 AFP)

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Police are asking for the public's help in finding an emotional support kitten that went missing in a Wal-Mart store in South Euclid last weekend.

Police say the cat ran away from its owner and hid in the store.

"Apparently a female customer located the kitten," the South Euclid Police Department posted on Facebook. "She advised an employee she was going to take the kitten home and name it 'Clearance.'"

Anybody with information on the kitten's whereabouts is asked to call police.

