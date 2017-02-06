Teen killed in fatal motorcycle crash

According to police, a 16-18 year-old boy was involved in a motor vehicle accident, Monday, while riding a dirt bike.

The accident occurred on East 93rd and Raymond Ave.

The accident closed both the north and southbound bound lanes of East 93.

The victim was transported to University Hospitals for trauma, where he was later pronounced dead.

No further information is available at this time.

