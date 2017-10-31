Teen shot dead in East Cleveland Monday night

East Cleveland Police (Photo: WKYC)

East Cleveland authorities are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night on Rosedale Ave.

Police say officers heard several gunshots around 8:15 p.m. and responded to the area in the middle of the block. Once there, they found Steve Anthony Swain lying unresponsive after being shot multiple times. Swain died from his injuries.

Officials have not yet released any details as to how the shooting may have occurred and no possible suspects are known at this time.

