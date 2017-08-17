Teen shot in Euclid robbery; police searching for two suspects

Euclid police are searching for two male suspects who allegedly robbed and shot a 17-year-old boy early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the victim was robbed at gunpoint outside an apartment complex on Brush Ave. The suspects apparently forced him to strip naked and then shot him in the leg as he tried to run away.

The victim eventually made his way to an apartment at the complex and banged on the door for help. Once the home's residents let him inside, they called the police, who arrived just after 2:30 a.m. After officers applied a tourniquet to the boy's leg, he was taken to a local hospital, where he was last reported to be in stable condition.

Witnesses told police the male suspects were wearing all black with black handguns and hoods tied tightly over their faces. They are both described as being around 5 feet 7 inches, weighing around 160 lbs., and have been riding in a black Honda before the incident.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the Euclid Police Dept. Detective Bureau at (216) 289-8505.

© 2017 WKYC-TV