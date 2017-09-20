Texas dogs up for adoption in Northeast Ohio after Hurricane Harvey

PARMA, Ohio -- As Texas continues to recover after Hurricane Harvey, local animal shelters are stepping in to help.

The Northeast Ohio SPCA shelter has taken in 18 dogs from the Houston area, which are now up adoption.

The dogs had to be moved from Texas shelters to Ohio in order to make room for lost dogs in hopes those pets could one day be reunited with their owners.

They’ve been vaccinated, spayed and neutered.

“We do almost 3,000 adoptions a year here," says Executive Director Jeffrey Kocian. "We are a no-kill shelter, so no animal gets put down and the people have been very responsive to us. We’re just lucky we could help these animals out.”

It costs $75 to adopt the dogs. The shelter is located at 9555 Brookpark Road. For more information you can also call 216-351-7387.

